MYSTERY: Police say hundreds of dollars fell from sky in Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was raining money in the Hoosier state earlier this week.

Hundreds of dollars started falling from the sky in Indianapolis and police don't know why.

On Tuesday morning, people noticed dollar bills on the ground near Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. A witness called police after seeing money blowing from a 10-story building. 

The officer went up to the roof and found hundreds of bills and partial money wrappers that read, "Federal Reserve Bank."

Police are still trying to figure out who left the money on the roof, and why.

