Louisville man accused of shooting at people with pellet gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of shooting at people with a pellet gun.

Patrick Burke, age 18, pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Police say he and two juveniles used a pellet gun to shoot at several people at Zora's Market on Johnson Road, near Shelbyville Road.

Burke faces wanton endangerment and several drug charges.

