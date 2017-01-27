Louisville man accused of shooting at people with pellet gun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of shooting at people with pellet gun

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of shooting at people with a pellet gun.

Patrick Burke, age 18, pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Police say he and two juveniles used a pellet gun to shoot at several people at Zora's Market on Johnson Road, near Shelbyville Road. 

Burke faces wanton endangerment and several drug charges. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

