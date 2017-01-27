Report finds no proof that Gov. Bevin stopped road project to re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report finds no proof that Gov. Bevin stopped road project to retaliate against Democratic rival

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is no proof that Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin stopped a road project in retaliation against a Democratic lawmaker who refused to switch parties.

That's the finding from a 27-page report written by an attorney saying a special House committee couldn't fully look at the issue because the Bevin administration wouldn't let Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials testify about the road project.

The committee also wasn't able to get testimony from Democratic Representative Russ Meyer, who issued the complaint.

