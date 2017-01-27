Ben and Jerry's introduces 'Urban Bourbon' ice cream flavor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ben and Jerry's introduces 'Urban Bourbon' ice cream flavor

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ice cream staple is combining cocktail with dessert, while throwing in a hint of Kentucky.

Ben and Jerry's is introducing a new flavor: Urban Bourbon. The caramel ice cream is mixed with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls. 

Ben and Jerry's is also rolling out two other options: Oat of This Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle. 

All three flavors hit shelves nationwide mid-February.

