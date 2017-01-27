Police say 2 teens arrested before planned attack at Florida mid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say 2 teens arrested before planned attack at Florida middle school

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Florida say they were able to prevent a planned mass shooting at a middle school by arresting two teens before they could carry out their plan.

Police say rumors about the shooting at Charter Middle School in Sumter County started on Tuesday. That's when the two students, ages 13 and 14, were taken in for questioning. 

Investigators say the teens referenced the Columbine High School shooting when they were asked about the plan.

Police searched their homes and found guns. 

Both teens are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.