RAW VIDEO | UK's Calipari previews upcoming game against Kansas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | UK's Calipari previews upcoming game against Kansas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari addressed the media Friday afternoon. 

Calipari talked about Saturday's upcoming matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks. 

Click on the video player to watch the news conference in its entirety. 

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.