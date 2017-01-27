Western Kentucky University names new president - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Western Kentucky University names new president

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Timothy C. Caboni (Source: Western Kentucky University) Dr. Timothy C. Caboni (Source: Western Kentucky University)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University has a new president, according to a news release from the university.

On Friday, the WKU Board of Regents named Dr. Timothy C. Caboni as president. Caboni will be the university's tenth president, and will begin his term on July 1.

Caboni will succeed Gary A. Ransdell, the current WKU president, who is expected to retire this summer.

Caboni is currently serving as the Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs at the University of Kansas. WKU is his alma mater: he earned a master's degree in corporate and organizational communications from WKU in 1994, according to the news release.

"It will be an honor and a privilege to serve as WKU's 10th president," Dr. Caboni said, according to the news release. "I am thankful to the search committee and the WKU Board of Regents for their vote of confidence. Great universities inspire innovations, elevate communities and transform lives. That will be our guiding mission as we lift our students, our region and our world."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.