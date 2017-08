LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino addressed the media Friday afternoon to talk about Sunday's matchup against NC State at the KFC Yum Center.

Pitino started by saying he's not happy about having to face NC State with his team as banged up as it is.

Click on the video player above to view the press conference in its entirety.

Sunday's game tips at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.