PRP student tased after fighting with other students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A PRP student was tased by the school's resource officer after a fight involving two other students early Friday.

According to JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin, it happened around 8:15 a.m. That's when Brislin says the school resource officer was trying to stop two students from fighting when a third student got involved.

Brislin says the third student was tased after he repeatedly refused to obey the officer's commands.

The student was taken to the hospital after the incident before being charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The other two students are also facing charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Brislin says all three students will be disciplined according to the JCPS Code of Conduct. All three students are minors.

