Consultant offers steps to reorganize closet for new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the first places most step foot inside before starting the day. That's why a local consultant is demonstrating how to organize your closet for the new year.

According to Tracy Varga, a local image and wardrobe consultant, there are three inexpensive changes to improve the way your closet looks and functions:

  • Replace mismatched hangers with matching ones (avoid metal hangers and plastic dry cleaning bags)
  • Divide clothes by function, then color
  • Create a NOT wearing section

Should it stay or go?

A commonly quoted closet rule states that you should throw the item out if you haven't worn it in a year. Varga says that's not necessarily true. 

She said, ask yourself why:

  • Forgotten?
  • Sentimental?
  • Bad fit, dated or worn?

Get organized in 15 minutes. Varga said if organizing the whole closet is overwhelming, pick a few easy projects:

  • Belts 
  • Socks
  • Jewelry

For more information about Tracy Varga's services, click here

