Coal miner killed in machinery accident in eastern Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coal miner killed in machinery accident in eastern Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- An underground coal miner has been killed in a machinery accident at an eastern Kentucky mine.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 42-year-old Ray Hatfield died Thursday in a conveyor belt accident at R&C Coal's No. 2 mine in Pikeville. It was the first coal-related death in Kentucky in 2017.

Hatfield, of Hi Hat, had worked in the mines for 23 years, most recently as a conveyor belt attendant. The cabinet says in a release the mine was shut down after the incident while an investigation is conducted by the state's Division of Mine Safety.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely offered condolences to the family on Friday.

Last year the nation's coal industry set a record low of nine mining-related deaths, with two in Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.