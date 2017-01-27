Wet Seal closing all 171 stores nationwide, including at Mall St - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wet Seal closing all 171 stores nationwide, including at Mall St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teen retailer Wet Seal is closing up shop.

The company is shutting down all of its stores and laying off its workers.

In a letter to employees, officials say they weren't able to raise enough money or find a buyer to stay open.

The chain has 171 stores in 42 states, including one at Louisville's Mall St. Matthews.

