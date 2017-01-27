Former LaRue County principal pleads not guilty to child porn ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former LaRue County principal pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Stephen Goodlett Stephen Goodlett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former LaRue County High School principal pleaded not guilty to child porn charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Stephen Goodlett earlier this month for possession and transportation of child pornography. That's in addition to 63 felony charges the 36-year-old already faced.

Goodlett allegedly admitted to Kentucky State Police that he has an addiction to child porn and when he was principal searched for nude pictures on students' confiscated phones.

He was fired not long after his October arrest.

