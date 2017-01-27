Louisville woman shops local, wins $1,000 in contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shopping local paid off big for a Louisville woman who snagged $1,000.

Every year the Louisville Independent Business Alliance gives away a thousand dollar prize to a customer who shops at local merchants. It's part of the Buy Local hoLOUdays contest.

To enter, shoppers collect receipts from their holiday purchases at businesses that are members.

Cammie Cox has entered for years, had almost given up on winning.

"I have entered every year and never won so why would I win this year? I was thrilled, I'm still pinching myself," Cox said.

About 900 local businesses are members. Cox gets to choose the businesses that will give her gift cards.

