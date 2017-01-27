Iroquois High School cancels Homecoming Dance after student figh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iroquois High School cancels Homecoming Dance after student fights



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois High School has canceled Friday night's Homecoming Dance after a fight in the parking lot.

JCPS spokesperson Alison Martin says there were two separate fights among students in the parking lot after dismissal. Ten students were reportedly involved, all of which will be disciplined according to JCPS policy, Martin said.

One female student was cited by LMPD for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Another student is being investigated for possible assault by JCPS security.

As a result of the fights, Iroquois decided to cancel Friday's dance.

