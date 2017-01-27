CRAWFORD | As Vikings weigh options, reports that Bridgewater might miss 2017-18 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It has been quiet enough around the recovery of former University of Louisville and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater that Friday’s report from Jason Cole of Bleacher Report was little surprise.

Cole says he’s been told by a Vikings’ team source that Bridgewater’s particular kind of knee injury will require a 19-month recovery, which would put him back on the field in March of 2018 at the earliest.

Bridgewater collapsed at practice last August 30, with his knee apparently giving way in a gruesome scene. He suffered a dislocated knee and ligament tears, and was declared out for the 2016 season, and now may miss 2017, too.

Bridgewater has said very little about his status. He appeared at the Vikings’ complex not long after his injury to joke around with teammates and cheer them on.

In late October of last year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bridgewater might never play again, quoting one doctor who told him, “If he doesn’t make it back, it wouldn’t surprise me. This is a bad injury, about the worst knee injury a player can have.”

When Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press asked Bridgewater for a response to that report, Bridgewater declined to comment.

Bridgewater’s salary cap number for next season is $2.18 million, and the Vikings must decide by May 2 whether they plan to pick up his 2018 option for about $12.5 million. In his absence, they signed Sam Bradford, who completed an NFL-record 71.6 percent of his passes last season.

Bridgewater hasn’t given an interview to anyone since his injury, only issuing a statement thanking fans for their support last Sept. 1.

