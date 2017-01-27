2 southern Indiana overdose victims saved by same conservation officer

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Among wildlife and in the of middle picturesque countryside is where you'd expect to find Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck.

But, it's also an area that's growing in popularity for drug users.

"Those are areas where criminals think may be good areas, that are secluded areas, where they can take part in this type of drug use," Schreck said.

His colleague has seen it up close. Conservation Officer Neal Brewington was the first to respond to an overdose in the southern part of Washington County on Monday.

"Immediately, our officer as well as two sheriff's deputies deployed their Narcan," Schreck said.

One victim was on the brink, and then it was determined his brother was overdosing too.

EMS saved one of them, Brewington saved the other. His work, though, wasn't done.

Less than 72 hours later, on Thursday and Bullington Road, there was another overdose.

"An individual was passed out and was halfway out of the vehicle and in the roadway," Schreck said.

More Narcan was used, and another life was saved.

If both incidents happened just a couple of weeks earlier, Officer Brewington wouldn't have been able to do much of anything.

"Less than a month ago, our officers weren't trained on this," Schreck said. "We weren't expecting to use it within a month. We hoped we never had to use it."

It's a sign of the times and an indication that when you wear a badge in southern Indiana, you always have to be ready to jump into the fight against heroin.

"It's nothing short of an epidemic," Schreck said.

