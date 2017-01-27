High school seniors encouraged to apply for new scholarship prog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

High school seniors encouraged to apply for new scholarship program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Students hoping to go to college next year could take advantage of a new scholarship fund if they pick one of five specialties.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program was created by Gov. Matt Bevin in late December 2016, when he signed an executive order. It provides about $15.7 million for the program starting in the 2017-18 school year.

The scholarship fund is designed to make sure students, regardless of financial circumstances, can get a two-year degree without taking on debt. The high-demand fields eligible for this funding will be decided each year by the state.

According to Gov. Bevin’s executive order, this program is “for the purpose of ensuring all Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associates degree or higher have affordable access to an industry recognized certificate or credential.”

The program will be run by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. Based on its website, here are the qualifications. A student must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
  • Be a Kentucky resident
  • He a high school or GED graduate
  • Have not earned an associate’s or higher degree
  • Not be in default on any obligation to KHEAA
  • Be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment, at an eligible post-secondary institution in an approved program of study that leads to an industry recognizes certificate, credential or diploma

The qualifying areas for the 2017-18 school year are healthcare, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and I.T. and construction.

The amount of money awarded will equal the tuition amount after federal and state grants and scholarships have been applied. And the student must keep a grade point average of at least 2.0 each semester for the funding to continue.

The student must complete the FAFSA application and the KHEAA application. You can find links to both, along with more details about the program, by clicking here.

Earlier in 2016, the state legislature passed a law offering community college scholarships to all Kentucky high school graduates, but Gov. Bevin vetoed that for his own program.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

