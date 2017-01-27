High school seniors encouraged to apply for new scholarship program

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Students hoping to go to college next year could take advantage of a new scholarship fund if they pick one of five specialties.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program was created by Gov. Matt Bevin in late December 2016, when he signed an executive order. It provides about $15.7 million for the program starting in the 2017-18 school year.

The scholarship fund is designed to make sure students, regardless of financial circumstances, can get a two-year degree without taking on debt. The high-demand fields eligible for this funding will be decided each year by the state.

According to Gov. Bevin’s executive order, this program is “for the purpose of ensuring all Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associates degree or higher have affordable access to an industry recognized certificate or credential.”

The program will be run by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. Based on its website, here are the qualifications. A student must:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be a Kentucky resident

He a high school or GED graduate

Have not earned an associate’s or higher degree

Not be in default on any obligation to KHEAA

Be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment, at an eligible post-secondary institution in an approved program of study that leads to an industry recognizes certificate, credential or diploma

The qualifying areas for the 2017-18 school year are healthcare, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and I.T. and construction.

The amount of money awarded will equal the tuition amount after federal and state grants and scholarships have been applied. And the student must keep a grade point average of at least 2.0 each semester for the funding to continue.

The student must complete the FAFSA application and the KHEAA application. You can find links to both, along with more details about the program, by clicking here.

Earlier in 2016, the state legislature passed a law offering community college scholarships to all Kentucky high school graduates, but Gov. Bevin vetoed that for his own program.

Related Stories:

Gov. Matt Bevin creates scholarship program for students going into high-demand fields

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.