Louisville counseling center helps struggling families rebuild their lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An abusive relationship caused Tonya Bates to lose just about everything. She even lost her child.

"My son Noah actually got put into the system for four months," Bates said. "I had to move away."

Pregnant, single and unemployed with no place to live, Bates found shelter and new life at Family and Children's Place.

Jennifer Clark is a program director at Family and Children's Place, where she says hundreds of families have moved from poverty to potential.

"We really focus on helping families rebuild their lives and reach the maximum amount of self sufficiency that they're able to get to," Clark said.

Clark says the program is funded through Housing and Urban Development and has nearly a 90 percent success rate.

"We have people who are looking for housing every day," she said.

That's why the organization needs help finding homes for people on a waiting list that's growing.

"We are always looking for local landlords who are willing to accept our vouchers and work with us," Clark said.

"It was the housing, and then therapy came next," Bates said.

The program helped Bates get her son back, a place to live and her self-esteem.

"I am not in a perfect place now, but I am definitely better off than what I was," she said.

Right now, Family and Children's Place is working with a team from Ignite Louisville to find more landlords.

