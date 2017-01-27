Louisville counseling center helps struggling families rebuild their lives

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

Changes for Kentucky State Fair include express lanes, new midway location

Changes for Kentucky State Fair include express lanes, new midway location

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

Transgender man in Oregon gives birth to a boy

Transgender man in Oregon gives birth to a boy

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An abusive relationship caused Tonya Bates to lose just about everything. She even lost her child.

"My son Noah actually got put into the system for four months," Bates said. "I had to move away."

Pregnant, single and unemployed with no place to live, Bates found shelter and new life at Family and Children's Place.

Jennifer Clark is a program director at Family and Children's Place, where she says hundreds of families have moved from poverty to potential.

"We really focus on helping families rebuild their lives and reach the maximum amount of self sufficiency that they're able to get to," Clark said.

Clark says the program is funded through Housing and Urban Development and has nearly a 90 percent success rate.

"We have people who are looking for housing every day," she said.

That's why the organization needs help finding homes for people on a waiting list that's growing.

"We are always looking for local landlords who are willing to accept our vouchers and work with us," Clark said.

"It was the housing, and then therapy came next," Bates said.

The program helped Bates get her son back, a place to live and her self-esteem.

"I am not in a perfect place now, but I am definitely better off than what I was," she said.

Right now, Family and Children's Place is working with a team from Ignite Louisville to find more landlords.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.