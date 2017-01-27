Louisville walks in solidarity with national March for Life - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville walks in solidarity with national March for Life

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville walked in solidarity with Washington, D.C.,  for the national March For Life on Friday.

The pro-life prayer walk went through downtown Louisville and stopped for prayer at various locations before ending at the Cathedral of the Assumption.  

The signs read “unborn lives matter” and “a life's a life no matter how small.”

“I think everybody deserves a right to life,” said Amanda Ball, who drove three hours from Jackson County to be at the prayer walk.  

Participants say they're being a voice for the voiceless and praying for a variety of life issues like as abortion, the death penalty, euthanasia and embryonic stem cell research. 

“We believe that life is sacred. Life is important. All life requires dignity,” said Karl Dolson with the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The March for Life happens every year around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court Ruling that legalized abortion. 

“Abortion is a topic that we feel very strongly about," Ball said. "As Christians, we feel like God doesn't make any mistakes."

No president or vice president has ever addressed the national march in Washington, but this year, Vice President Mike Pence was the top speaker. For many, it’s seen as a sign of progress for their cause.

“Because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marched like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America,” Vice President Pence told a crowd of pro-life supporters.

“I think it's great," Dolson said. "I think it's great to have that level of attention."

“I'm so proud of the leaders who are stepping out in their faith,” Ball said. 

But at the same time, Americans have never seemed more divided on the pro-life versus pro-choice issue. To those in favor of abortion, they have this to say:

“The premise of don't bully is the value of all humans, and it’s important for us to teach our kids that that begins at conception," said pro-life supporter Cindy Mason. "If you're going to fully value human life, it has to start there."

About 100 people from Louisville traveled to D.C. for the national rally. There were also about 100 people at the Louisville prayer walk.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.