Louisville walks in solidarity with national March for Life

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville walked in solidarity with Washington, D.C., for the national March For Life on Friday.

The pro-life prayer walk went through downtown Louisville and stopped for prayer at various locations before ending at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The signs read “unborn lives matter” and “a life's a life no matter how small.”

“I think everybody deserves a right to life,” said Amanda Ball, who drove three hours from Jackson County to be at the prayer walk.

Participants say they're being a voice for the voiceless and praying for a variety of life issues like as abortion, the death penalty, euthanasia and embryonic stem cell research.

“We believe that life is sacred. Life is important. All life requires dignity,” said Karl Dolson with the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The March for Life happens every year around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court Ruling that legalized abortion.

“Abortion is a topic that we feel very strongly about," Ball said. "As Christians, we feel like God doesn't make any mistakes."

No president or vice president has ever addressed the national march in Washington, but this year, Vice President Mike Pence was the top speaker. For many, it’s seen as a sign of progress for their cause.

“Because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marched like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America,” Vice President Pence told a crowd of pro-life supporters.

“I think it's great," Dolson said. "I think it's great to have that level of attention."

“I'm so proud of the leaders who are stepping out in their faith,” Ball said.

But at the same time, Americans have never seemed more divided on the pro-life versus pro-choice issue. To those in favor of abortion, they have this to say:

“The premise of don't bully is the value of all humans, and it’s important for us to teach our kids that that begins at conception," said pro-life supporter Cindy Mason. "If you're going to fully value human life, it has to start there."

About 100 people from Louisville traveled to D.C. for the national rally. There were also about 100 people at the Louisville prayer walk.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.