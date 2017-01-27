Performers raise money and awareness for refugees in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Performers raise money and awareness for refugees in Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens were singing out for those without a voice Friday night the Kentucky Refugee Center held their Songs of Social Justice event.

Musicians, artists and storytellers performed to raise money to help refugees in Louisville. And organizers hope the night also helped raise awareness.

"At this time, when people are feeling divided and people are feeling a loss of place and community ... it's really important to bring people together and remind them that we're all in this boat together," said Lance Minnis, a co-organizer of the event.

The money raised Friday will go the Americana Community Center and Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

