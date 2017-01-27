3 large events at Kentucky Expo Center bringing people from across the country to Louisville

According to a probable cause affidavit, the abuse was reported by the 4-year-old's grandmother.

Scott County man jailed after he allegedly grabbed 4-year-old by the neck

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

Thousands of people will flock to Louisville this weekend for several big events are going on at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Three different events are bringing in people from across the country: the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow, Deer & Turkey Expo and BMX Bluegrass Nationals.

From bikes, to boats, to bird callers it's a busy weekend at the Expo Center.

"We just came out to see what's new on the market. There's some pretty cool stuff out here," said David Combs of Shepherdsville, who brought his 4-year-old son to the Deer & Turkey Expo.

"This day and age, so many kids are on the internet, on their phones at home and stuck in their room all day," Combs said. "Get them outdoors. That's where life's at."

Vendors will show off the latest hunting technology, host how-to seminars and add to the wall of best bucks.

"You can come in, bring in any size buck you want, get it officially scored and put it on the wall on display for the whole weekend," said sales rep Brandon Censky. "It's gonna be a lot of fun."

The Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow is also in town. Now in its 60th year, the show typically draws tens of thousands of people.

Also happening this weekend, the BMX Bluegrass Nationals returns to Freedom Hall. More than a thousand riders from across the country will hit the dirt track for the championship.

All three events go through Sunday.

