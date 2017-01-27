3 large events at Kentucky Expo Center bringing people from acro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 large events at Kentucky Expo Center bringing people from across the country to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Thousands of people will flock to Louisville this weekend for several big events are going on at the Kentucky Exposition Center. 

Three different events are bringing in people from across the country: the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow, Deer & Turkey Expo and BMX Bluegrass Nationals.

From bikes, to boats, to bird callers it's a busy weekend at the Expo Center.

"We just came out to see what's new on the market. There's some pretty cool stuff out here," said David Combs of Shepherdsville, who brought his 4-year-old son to the Deer & Turkey Expo.

"This day and age, so many kids are on the internet, on their phones at home and stuck in their room all day," Combs said. "Get them outdoors. That's where life's at."

Vendors will show off the latest hunting technology, host how-to seminars and add to the wall of best bucks.

"You can come in, bring in any size buck you want, get it officially scored and put it on the wall on display for the whole weekend," said sales rep Brandon Censky. "It's gonna be a lot of fun."

The Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow is also in town. Now in its 60th year, the show typically draws tens of thousands of people. 

Also happening this weekend, the BMX Bluegrass Nationals returns to Freedom Hall. More than a thousand riders from across the country will hit the dirt track for the championship. 

All three events go through Sunday.



