Pedestrian hit on I-65 near St. Catherine Street

Pedestrian hit on I-65 near St. Catherine Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit around 10:45 p.m Friday on I-65 South near St. Catherine Street.

Authorities say a man was hit by a car, then run over. Police say the man was trying to walk across I-65, when a car hit him. He landed on the pavement when another car ran over his leg.

He was taken to University hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police say they don't expect either driver to face any charges.

