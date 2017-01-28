Behind the scenes at Actors Theatre's latest show - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Behind the scenes at Actors Theatre's latest show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actors Theatre's latest production is a funny and tender play about an adult creative drama class at a local community center.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" uses theatre games in the production and cast members taught WDRB's Kate Springer one of the games used.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" tells the story of Marty who teaches a creative drama class at the local community center. The class is made up of an unlikely assortment of small-town Vermonters. As they tackle Marty's imaginative, improvisational and sometimes awkward theatre games, their real lives gradually infiltrate the classroom, inspiring transformations both personal and profound.

The show runs through February 12 in the Pamela Brown Auditorium as part of the Brown-Forman Series.

Tickets are available online at ActorsTheatre.org, by phone at 502.584.1205, or in-person by visiting the Actors Theatre Box Office located at 316 West Main Street.

