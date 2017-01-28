South 2nd St. Kroger store closes permanently

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marked the end of nearly 40 years in business for the Kroger store located on South 2nd Street.

The store closed their doors for good at 6 p.m.

All 90 employees at the store are being offered positions at other Louisville area Kroger stores. They will keep their current wages and benefits.

Kroger officials say the building is owned by the Ohio Teachers' Retirement System. The group decided to sell the property, instead of continuing a lease with Kroger.

It is just one of several grocery stores to close in the area and that has some city leaders and shoppers concerned.

The closure comes after grocery store Pic Pac shut down and Walmart scrapped plans to build in the west end.

Metro councilman David James is concerned some people will not have easy access to healthy food.

“This is the fifth grocery store to leave the urban services area and we’ve been talking about a food desert for the last two or three years and this really adds to it,” Councilman James said.

A food desert is when stores leave urban areas making it harder to buy healthy food.

Councilman James is concerned the closure will hit low income people and residents without transportation the hardest.

Regular customer, Keith Alexander, was hoping the decision on the building would be reconsidered.

“This is sad, I mean this is the only grocery store around here. They already closed one on Market, which is Pic Pac. I guess they don’t care,” Alexander said.

Kroger will be offering a shuttle bus on Thursdays to another nearby Kroger store.

The city's economic development office is working to attract a grocery store to the area.

