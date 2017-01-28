Graeter's Ice Cream introducing beer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Graeter's Ice Cream introducing beer



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known ice cream company is getting into the beer business.

Graeter's Ice Cream is releasing a black raspberry chocolate chip milk stout.

The beer is the result of a partnership between Graeter's and the Braxton Brewing Company.

The drink will be available at stores in Louisville and Lexington starting February 6.

