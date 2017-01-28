Graeter's Ice Cream introducing beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known ice cream company is getting into the beer business.
Graeter's Ice Cream is releasing a black raspberry chocolate chip milk stout.
The beer is the result of a partnership between Graeter's and the Braxton Brewing Company.
The drink will be available at stores in Louisville and Lexington starting February 6.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.