'Hamilton' cast members to perform at Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making the move from Broadway to the football field.

Three cast members from the smash musical "Hamilton" will perform at this year's Super Bowl pre-game show.

Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Tony Award-winner Renee Elise Goldsberry will sing "America the Beautiful."

It was previously announced that Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem and Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show.

You can catch all the action when the Super Bowl airs on WDRB on Sunday, February 5.

