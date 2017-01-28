1 airlifted after crash in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 airlifted after crash in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:
(Images courtesy of Lafayette Township Fire Protection District) (Images courtesy of Lafayette Township Fire Protection District)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is recovering after a car crash in southern Indiana. 

Officials say the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Moser Knob Road in Floyds Knobs just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was driving a Ram passenger truck when he crashed into and broke a utility pole. 

He was airlifted to the hospital where he is recovering. His condition is unknown. 

Officials say power will be out in the area until the damaged pole is replaced.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.