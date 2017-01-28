LACETT | IU’s Blackmon injured, out indefinitely

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The injury bug has bitten the Indiana Hoosiers yet again.

On Saturday, the team ruled James Blackmon out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. The IU junior guard appeared to injure his right knee in Thursday’s loss to Michigan.

Blackmon is the team’s leading scorer averaging nearly 18 points a game.

He missed all of Big Ten play season last year after suffering a knee injury that required season-ending surgery.

Earlier this month, the Hoosiers lost sophomore OG Anunoby for the season after injuring his right knee.

IU is back in action Sunday at Northwestern.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.