Miniature horse stabbed multiple times in Shelby County

Miniature horse stabbed multiple times in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A sweet-tempered miniature horse in Shelbyville named Princess is recovering after being attacked twice in a matter of five days.

“My animals are like my kids, ya know?” said Snake Bruns, the horse’s owner.

Earlier this week, Bruns woke up on Jan. 24 to feed his horse of 16 years and found her stabbed and bloody.

“They stabbed her on one side and it just hit the bone on the ribs. Then on the other side, they had stabbed her and broke the handle off,” Bruns said.

The blade was still lodged in the horse's side and had to be removed by the vet.

“Why would somebody do that? I think it's quite cruel and inhumane,” Bruns said.

A few days before that incident on Jan. 19, Princess was also attacked by a dog. Bruns says his stepson was outside with the horse when he called to him to get a rifle.

“Then I realized there was a dog actually hanging on the horse,” Bruns said.

Bruns shot and killed the dog and called 911.

“I don't like to hurt animals,” he said. “If I had another choice I wouldn't have done it. If the dog would have let loose and run off, we'd all be better off.”

Kentucky State Police showed up as well as animal control. Authorities say he was well within his rights to shoot the dog.

Princess now has stitches on her face and on her sides. Bruns says she’s expected to be okay, but he wants to know who stabbed his horse.

“If anybody hears something of what happened, who stabbed my horse, please take it to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office,” Bruns said. “I want justice for my horse. This shouldn't have happened to her.”

It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at (502)-633-4324.

