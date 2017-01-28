Miniature horse stabbed multiple times in Shelby County

McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted of killing Michael Newby during a bust in 2004, and now he's re-applied for a job with LMPD.

McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted of killing Michael Newby during a bust in 2004, and now he's re-applied for a job with LMPD.

Family of teen killed by former LMPD officer 'shocked' at his desire to return to the force

Family of teen killed by former LMPD officer 'shocked' at his desire to return to the force

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A sweet-tempered miniature horse in Shelbyville named Princess is recovering after being attacked twice in a matter of five days.

“My animals are like my kids, ya know?” said Snake Bruns, the horse’s owner.

Earlier this week, Bruns woke up on Jan. 24 to feed his horse of 16 years and found her stabbed and bloody.

“They stabbed her on one side and it just hit the bone on the ribs. Then on the other side, they had stabbed her and broke the handle off,” Bruns said.

The blade was still lodged in the horse's side and had to be removed by the vet.

“Why would somebody do that? I think it's quite cruel and inhumane,” Bruns said.

A few days before that incident on Jan. 19, Princess was also attacked by a dog. Bruns says his stepson was outside with the horse when he called to him to get a rifle.

“Then I realized there was a dog actually hanging on the horse,” Bruns said.

Bruns shot and killed the dog and called 911.

“I don't like to hurt animals,” he said. “If I had another choice I wouldn't have done it. If the dog would have let loose and run off, we'd all be better off.”

Kentucky State Police showed up as well as animal control. Authorities say he was well within his rights to shoot the dog.

Princess now has stitches on her face and on her sides. Bruns says she’s expected to be okay, but he wants to know who stabbed his horse.

“If anybody hears something of what happened, who stabbed my horse, please take it to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office,” Bruns said. “I want justice for my horse. This shouldn't have happened to her.”

It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at (502)-633-4324.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.