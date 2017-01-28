National effort to save Affordable Care Act makes stop in Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

National effort to save Affordable Care Act makes stop in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national effort to save the Affordable Care Act stops in Louisville.

Saturday, dozens of people including Congressman John Yarmuth gathered at the Portland neighborhood's Family Health Center during a stop on the national "Save my Care" bus tour.

Doctors, health advocates, and patients who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act told their stories and why they believe Obamacare should stay in effect.

"Here in Kentucky where we have had such a successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act and expansion of Medicaid and where we have such terrible health disparities and health indicators we are here fighting for the health of the citizens of this state," Dr. Eli Pendleton said.

Last week President Trump signed executive orders to begin the rollback of the Affordable Care Act.

