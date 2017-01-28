Local students compete in VEX Robotics competition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local students compete in VEX Robotics competition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 60 IQ teams ranging from fourth to eighth grade put their robots to the test Saturday at Moore High School.

There are now more than 90 robotic teams in Jefferson County, thanks to a grant from the REC Foundation.

The goal is to encourage the students to focus on teamwork, critical thinking and problem solving.

The event began last year, and so far this year is bigger and better, thanks to the hard work of the students and their creations.

"They have been working all year, since August, trying to get their robots built and programmed to do certain things on the field over here for competition. So there is a lot of coding and a lot of programming," Pam Howell said.

In addition to the robots, students then took part in presentations. which were followed by an awards ceremony.

