Louisville Boat, RV and Sports Show happening this weekend at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're still in the middle of winter but it's not too early to start thinking about boating and camping.

The Louisville Boat, RV, and sports show is wrapping up this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The show also features everything that has to do with fishing, water safety and proper boating.

Hundreds of new boats and campers are on display along with camping and fishing accessories.

There are also demonstrations and clinics for kids with a focus on wakeboarding.

"How to hold the rope, what tension needs to be on the rope, how to make your feet fit in the board, proper equipment, spinning, a little bit of fun things like that," Pam LaFollette said.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 but kids 15 and younger get in free.

