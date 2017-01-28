Atherton High School hosts archery tournament - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Atherton High School hosts archery tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Setting their sights on not only their futures but also the targets in front of them.

Saturday, hundreds of students from dozens of private, parochial and public schools met at Atherton High in Louisville and participated in the school's archery tournament. 

Students typically practice during the week and have tournaments on the weekends. 

Trophies for first, second and third place were awarded for teams and individuals at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Medals were awarded to third, fourth and fifth place individuals.

The scores are based on accuracy and distance known as "Flights."

"This was one of my better flights.  I am  not, like a really good archer but I either got my exact high score or two points above my high score and that is 237," Claire Rooney said.

The students have another tournament next weekend at Jeffersontown High School. 

The top finishers in Atherton's tournament can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

