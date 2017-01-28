Shawnee High School hosts Love, Peace and Heritage event to take - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shawnee High School hosts Love, Peace and Heritage event to take a stand against violence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting off the streets and putting on their dancing shoes to reflect on the lives violently lost in 2016.

Saturday, Shawnee High School hosted the Love, Peace, and Heritage event.

Dance teams from local schools had a chance to show off their top moves as part of a campaign for 72-hours of non-violence and a kick-off to Black History Month.

Last year, Metro Louisville had 118 homicides, a record for the city.

For the dancers, it was a day of joining together as a community by taking a stand against violence.

"You walk on the street and you get mugged for an iPhone so just having the crew of these kids coming in here by the thousand and just celebrating and just coming off the streets ... that means a whole lot," organizer Trena Waddles said.

A Love, Peace and Heritage parade in west Louisville is scheduled for May. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.