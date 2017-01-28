Brothers arrested after drug bust in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brothers arrested after drug bust in southern Indiana

Robert Baker Robert Baker
Clinton Baker Clinton Baker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two brothers are arrested after a major drug bust in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 31-year-old Clinton Baker and 25-year-old Robert Baker were locked up after officers searched their home and vehicles in Salem, Indiana, Friday evening.

Police found 10 grams of suspected heroin, 21 grams of suspected meth, 13 marijuana plants, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both men face a number of drug charges.

