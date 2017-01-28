Suspect arrested after standoff with Clarksville Police at south - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect arrested after standoff with Clarksville Police at southern Indiana hotel

Angela Thompson

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A woman is arrested after a standoff at a southern Indiana business on Saturday. 

Officers say the Best Inn in Clarksville called police after 42-year-old Angela Thompson pointed a gun at hotel staff members. 

Thompson fled to her room where she told officers she would shoot anyone coming into the room and herself.

Guests were evacuated while officers secured the scene until the Regional SWAT team arrived. 

Officials say friends spoke with Thompson on the phone until she surrendered without conflict. 

Thompson is facing several charges including possession of cocaine, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. 

