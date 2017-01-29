UPDATE | Arrest made after early morning crash kills 2, injures 7

The problems on the first day of school that prompted school officials to cancel classes for day two.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say two people were killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened at 7803 Third Street Road. MetroSafe tells WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to LMPD, a Chevy Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hitting a parked vehicle, rotating and continuing into a parking lot on Third Street Road.

Nine pedestrians were hit in the parking lot and a second vehicle was also hit.

"There was just people laying everywhere," said Stephanie Roby who tried to do CPR on one of the victims. "It was very, very traumatic."

Dispatchers say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's senseless," Roby said. "It should have never happened and I continue praying for them and I won't quit praying for them."

The seven other victims were transported to the hospital with different injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, officials say.

43-year-old Chad Erdley has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault and wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and DUI.

"I tried to help," Roby said. "There were several other people that tried to help and I'm so sorry that we could not save them."

