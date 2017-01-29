UPDATE | Arrest made after early morning crash kills 2, injures 7

41-year-old Alberto Madrigal was pulled over and arrested Monday in Crestwood.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Some students were picked up late and others were not picked up at all.

Derrick Miller says he's tired of losing his former players to crime and gun violence. Yesterday, he lost Robert Leachman.

Change requires customers to have a box for every TV

It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.

6-year-old dies after being hit by car in Shively

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

LMPD Police Chief reacts to judge's decision to release suspect on HIP hours after murder

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say two people were killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened at 7803 Third Street Road. MetroSafe tells WDRB a call was received just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to LMPD, a Chevy Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hitting a parked vehicle, rotating and continuing into a parking lot on Third Street Road.

Nine pedestrians were hit in the parking lot and a second vehicle was also hit.

"There was just people laying everywhere," said Stephanie Roby who tried to do CPR on one of the victims. "It was very, very traumatic."

Dispatchers say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's senseless," Roby said. "It should have never happened and I continue praying for them and I won't quit praying for them."

The seven other victims were transported to the hospital with different injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, officials say.

43-year-old Chad Erdley has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault and wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and DUI.

"I tried to help," Roby said. "There were several other people that tried to help and I'm so sorry that we could not save them."

