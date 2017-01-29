Silver Alert canceled after 84-year old Indiana man is located - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert canceled after 84-year old Indiana man is located

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was canceled after a Shelbyville, Indiana man was safely located.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 84-year-old Robert Bratton.

Bratton was last seen on Saturday around 8 p.m. in Shelbyville, Indiana. The area is about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Police did not say where Bratton was located.

