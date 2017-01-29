From novice to elite title, Louisville woman taking boxing world by storm

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is making a name for herself in the boxing world.

Stephanie Malone just won a national title, making her a contender to represent the U.S. at the Olympics. She found the sport later in life and doesn't have as much experience as many elite boxers, but that's not stopping her from winning big.

With her gloves come on, Malone becomes untouchable. "I'm free, like no one can get you inside the ring," said Malone.

Juggling work as a corrections officer and sparring at Louisville TKO, a boxing gym in the heart of downtown, Malone makes training her second job. "Everything I do, I do to the max. I don't cut corners or take shortcuts," she said.

That grit and determination is paying off. Malone just won the U.S. Open Women's Elite Boxing Tournament, and she's only been boxing for a year. "I never looked at a boxing fight. I never watched clips of Muhammad Ali. I never would have thought in a year I'd be in a boxing ring," said Malone.

Competing in the championships with just five fights under her belt, Malone took on boxers with 10 years experience, some with more than 30 wins. "I just dug deep and remember what my trainer always tells me: we training for dog fights. So I just gave everything I got," said Malone.

The underdog came out victorious, which didn't surprise for her coach, Mike T. "When she's going for it, she don't let anyone stand in her way and she's going to climb to the top," said Mike T.

Now Malone is training for a chance to represent her country in the 2020 Olympics. She describes it as her destiny. Two years ago before she even began boxing, Malone bought a star-spangled bandana that she's worn ever since.

"Coach Mike T said you already knew you was going to represent, because I always used to wear this bandana. I already knew," Malone said.

While success seems to be written in the stars and stripes, the path to winning gold wasn't always so clear. "I thought that being gang-affiliated and stuff was where I was supposed to be," said Malone.

As a teen, Malone says she started running with the wrong crowd to prove she was tough and could protect herself. But when she saw it was hurting her mother, she gave it all up. "I looked at her one day and I said 'I'm done with all this'," she said.

She turned her life around, going on to earn a degree in psychology, before pursing a Masters' degree. One semester shy of graduating, she decided it wasn't for her, putting her back at square one. It was around that same time that a chance meeting landed her at TKO. Now she's found her path to the top and she's determined to make it a knock out.

"When I'm in a fight, I just remember that like either she's going to stop or I'm going to stop, and I know I'm not the one that's going to stop," said Malone.

Two other TKO boxers also competed in the Elite USA Boxing National Championships. They're also competing with the hopes of the making the U.S. Olympic team.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.