UPDATE: Authorities identify person killed in Casey County house - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Authorities identify person killed in Casey County house fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a person who was killed in a house fire in Casey County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, human remains found inside the home have been identified as 25-year-old Brandi Nix.

Police say the fire is believed to have been started due to an electrical issue and foul play is not suspected.

A news release says Kentucky State Police received a call from the Casey County dispatch Sunday shortly before 2:30 a.m. about a house fire on Dry Fork Road in Casey County.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was airlifted to U of L Hospital and remains in critical condition. Nix's 3-year-old daughter was also airlifted from the scene and taken to Norton Children's Hospital, before being transferred to a burn unit in Cincinnati. The child is also in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.