Oprah Winfrey celebrating birthday on Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big happy birthday to media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

The former talk show host turns 63 years old on Sunday.

Winfrey was born in Mississippi in 1954.

Aside from her work as a talk show host, Winfrey has made her mark as a network executive, actress, producer, author and philanthropist.

No word yet on what she's doing to celebrate her special day.

