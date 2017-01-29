Georgia gas station bans sales of Boston-made Samuel Adams beer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Georgia gas station bans sales of Boston-made Samuel Adams beer ahead of Super Bowl

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tensions are high between fans of the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots as the teams prepare to compete in the Super Bowl.

A Georgia gas station is showing its loyalty to the Falcons by banning sales of Samuel Adams until after the big game. The company that makes the beer is based in Boston.

Fans can view the Super Bowl on WDRB on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

