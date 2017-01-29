Company campaigning to have Monday after Super Bowl declared as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Company campaigning to have Monday after Super Bowl declared as national holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What if the Monday after the Super Bowl were a national holiday?

The Kraft Heinz company has launched an online petition to make it a reality.

The food company is giving all its salaried employees the day off.

The company says more than 16 million people call off work the day after the big game.

They say it costs the country about $1 billion in lost productivity.

