State health officials say flu cases are down in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State health officials say flu cases are down in Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health says the number of flu cases in the state are down compared to recent years.

Health officials report that as of January 21, fewer than 2 percent of patients had flu symptoms.

Officials say Indiana flu activity was classified as minimal for the third week of January.

The flu season runs from October through May.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.