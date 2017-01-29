CRAWFORD | Mitchell has plenty of points as injured Louisville routs N.C. State 85-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Playing without its top two point guards, out with injuries, the University of Louisville ran into a North Carolina State team with one of the ACC's most dangerous offenses coming off an upset win at Duke last week on Sunday.

N.C. State had momentum. But Louisville had Mitchell. Donovan Mitchell.

The sophomore scored Louisville's first 11 points and had 21 in the first half, on his way to 28 for the game, in an 85-60 win over the Wolfpack, Louisville's third blowout win in its past four ACC games.

After falling behind 6-0 early, Louisville went an a 21-3 run to take control of the game, though they led just 45-33 at halftime because N.C. State shot 65 percent over the final 12 minutes of the first half.

The Cards tightened it up on defense in the second, outscoring the Wolfpack 29-13 to lead by 30 with eight minutes to play.

Louisville held N.C. State's high scoring guard, Dennis Smith Jr., to just four first-half points and eight in the game on 3-12 shooting.

The Cardinals got 14 points on 7-9 shooting from Mangok Mathiang, whose game continues to improve, and 10 points from Deng Adel. Mitchell had eight rebounds and five assists to go with his scoring.

Louisville shot 50 percent in the game while holding N.C. State to 37.5 percent from the field.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.