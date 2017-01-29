Shepherdsville Police asking for help locating missing teens - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville Police asking for help locating missing teens

Posted: Updated:
Sammy McKinsley Jr. Sammy McKinsley Jr.
Sammy McKinsley Jr. Sammy McKinsley Jr.
Dylan Moran Dylan Moran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for two missing teens. 

Officials say 16-year-old Sammy McKinsley Jr. was last seen at home on Friday morning in Shepherdsville. 

McKinsley is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Officers believe McKinsley to be with 15-year-old Dylan Moran, who has been reported missing out of Bullitt County. 

The teens are thought to have been headed to the 400 block of North 21st street in Louisville. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department, the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office or LMPD. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.