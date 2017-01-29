9th-ranked U of L women notch 20th win

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Mariya Moore scored 20 points and No. 9 Louisville used a strong third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 63-48 on Sunday.

Trailing 28-26 at the half, the Cardinals (20-4, 7-2 ACC) started the third period with a 10-1 run to finally pull ahead of the Panthers, who had led for almost the entire first 20 minutes.

Louisville was up 47-35 heading to the fourth quarter and Moore's 3-pointer made it a 17-point game. Pitt (12-9, 3-5) could only get within seven the rest of the way.

Pitt senior center Brandi Harvey-Carr led the Panthers with 13 points.