Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to hold rally showing support for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to hold rally showing support for immigrants

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is showing his support for immigrants in the compassionate city. 

The Mayor is holding a "Rally for American Values" Monday at 6 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Mayor Fischer sent out a tweet yesterday saying in part this rally will "show support for our city and nation founded and strengthened by immigrants."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.